Smith recorded 17 of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears en route to catching one of his three targets for four yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end was out-snapped by Hunter Henry (44 snaps, one catch on two targets) in the contest and with a 10/123/0 stat line on 16 targets through six outings thus far, Smith is a low-percentage fantasy lineup option while working in a time-share.