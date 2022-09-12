Smith was on the field for 39 of a possible 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, en route catching three of his four targets for 33 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Given that the Patriots are not currently rostering a fullback, the team figures to feature plenty of two-tight end sets this coming season, as evidenced by the fact that Hunter Henry (two catches for 20 yards) logged 44 snaps in Week 1. With that in mind, both Smith and Henry should see steady playing time in the weeks ahead, but with a TE time-share in play, Smith's going to be a hit-or-miss fantasy option.