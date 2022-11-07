Smith caught three of his four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts.

Smith, who was on the field for 34 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, has logged three catches and four targets in each of his last two outings, but while working in a time-share with fellow TE Hunter Henry, the 27-year-old remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option as the Patriots' Nov. 20 contest against the Jets approaches.