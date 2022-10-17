Smith was on the field for 30 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-15 win over the Browns en route to catching both of his targets for 61 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile fellow tight end Hunter Henry logged 68 snaps, while catching four of his seven targets for 61 yards and a TD. Smith's Week 6 fantasy line was bolstered by a 53-yard catch, but looking ahead to next Monday's game against the Bears, he's a hit-or-miss lineup option, given that he continues to work in a time-share with Henry.