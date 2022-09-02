The Patriots and Smith agreed Friday to convert $7.97 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New England frees up $5.31 million in salary cap for 2022 with the move. Smith is heading into his second season with the Patriots, and he's primed again to form a tight end duo with Hunter Henry. Last year Henry paced New England's tight end room with 75 targets as opposed to Smith's 45, but the team could employ more two-TE sets in 2022 now that no fullback is on the roster.