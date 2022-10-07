Smith (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions after being limited at practice Thursday and Friday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously described Smith, who is dealing with a low-ankle sprain as week-to-week, and the tight end's 'doubtful' listing suggests that he'll be unavailable this weekend. If that's the case, Hunter Henry would be in line for added work in Week 5, likely on the receiving end of Bailey Zappe throws, with top QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful versus Detroit.