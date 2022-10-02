Smith (ankle) is questionable to return Sunday against the Packers.
Smith's exit leaves Hunter Henry as the only healthy tight end for the Patriots. If the former is unable to return, he'll turn his efforts toward being available for Week 5 against the Lions.
