Smith was on the field for 32 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though out-snapped by Hunter Henry (46), Smith was the more productive of the two tight ends in Week 3, catching all four of his targets for 25 yards, while Henry hauled in his only target for eight yards. Looking ahead, Smith continues to profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, considering he's in a time-share and that Patriots' starting QB Mac Jones appears poised to miss time with an ankle injury.