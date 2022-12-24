Smith exited Saturday's game against the Bengals with a head injury and is questionable to return, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
After he was initially evaluated in the blue medical tent on the New England sideline, Smith headed to the locker room to presumably undergo further evaluation for a possible concussion. He's the second Patriots tight end to leave Saturday's contest early, as Hunter Henry was already ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound Scotty Washington, who is listed as a receiver but has previous experience at tight end, is likely to fill in as the Patriots' tight end the rest of the way if Smith is unable to return.
