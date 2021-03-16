In addition to Smith, the Patriots have also signed fellow tight end Hunter Henry, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

From a scheme standpoint, the duo of Smith and Henry points to the Patriots offense using plenty of two-TE sets this coming season. It's an approach that's worked for the team in the past. From a fantasy standpoint, both players should have productive outings, but the presence of another talented pass catcher like Henry figures to cut into Smith's weekly ceiling. In any case, New England's aggressive approach in free agency has resulted in a revamped passing attack filled with multiple options for QB Cam Newton.