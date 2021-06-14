Smith departed Monday's practice early due to an apparent hamstring injury and did not return, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

It was Smith's first time on the practice field in front of reporters this offseason and he dropped a couple of passes prior to his early departure. It doesn't sound as though the hamstring issue is believed to be very serious, so he could be back in on practice relatively soon. Of course, it's possible the team will take the cautious route and hold him out of the remainder of this week's minicamp, which would then push his return to training camp in July.