Smith finished the 2022 season with 27 catches on 38 targets for 245 yards in 14 games.
Since signing a four-year, $50,000,000 deal with the Patriots that runs through the 2024 season, Smith's fantasy impact has been modest, while working in a tight end time-share that has tilted in favor of Hunter Henry, whose deal with the team goes through 2023. In that context, Smith's weekly lineup utility next season figures to be limited to deeper leagues, though in the event that Henry is sidelined at any point, Smith -- who missed time down the stretch in 2022 due to a concussion -- could yield dividends as a streaming option.