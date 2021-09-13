Smith logged 55 of a possible 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Hunter Henry was on the field for 54 snaps, with the Patriots, as expected, featuring their share of two-TE sets in Week 1. Smith ended up catching all five of his targets for 42 yards, while fumbling once (recovered), with Henry hauling in all three of his targets for 31 yards. As long as both Smith and Henry are available, their weekly target volume will be tough to predict, but it does at least seem that steady playing time is on tap for the duo.