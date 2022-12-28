Smith (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
With Smith confirmed to be dealing with a concussion, the tight end will need to clear the NFL's protocol in order to play Sunday against the Dolphins. If Smith is unavailable this weekend, then Hunter Henry would be in line for added Week 17 snaps, assuming he's able to play through the knee issue that limited him Wednesday.
