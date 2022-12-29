Smith (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Smith has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but if he's out this weekend, then Hunter Henry would be in line for added tight end snaps for the Patriots, assuming he plays through the knee issue that limited him during Wednesday's practice session.
