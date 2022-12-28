Smith (head) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, Hunter Henry (knee) was present for Wednesday's session. In any case, the status of both tight ends will be monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If either Smith or Henry are out this weekend, Matt Sokol would be a candidate to be elevated from the Patriots' practice squad.
