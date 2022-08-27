Smith caught his only target for five yards in the Patriots' 23-6 preseason loss to the Raiders on Friday night.

Smith and fellow tight end Hunter Henry both logged 16 snaps in the team's preseason finale, with New England's depth options seeing extended action. However, once the regular season starts, Henry and Smith are in line to form a 1-2 TE combo for the team. In that context, Smith figures to log a steady share of snaps in 2022, but as long as both players are available, Smith's target volume could be somewhat sporadic.