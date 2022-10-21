site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Practices fully Friday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 21, 2022
Smith (ankle) returned to a full practice Friday.
With that, Smith is line to suit up Monday night against the Bears, though the tight end's weekly fantasy upside continues to be impacted by working in a timeshare with Hunter Henry. In five games to date, Smith has logged a total of nine catches on 13 targets for 119 yards.
