Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's game game Browns, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Smith, who was inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Lions, practiced in a limited fashion all week, so he's trending in the right direction ahead of Week 6 action. If he's able to suit up versus Cleveland, he'd step back into a tight end time share with Hunter Henry, a context that would make both players hit-or-miss fantasy lineup options.