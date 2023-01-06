Smith (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Smith, who didn't play in the team's Week 17 win over the Dolphins, thus has a chance to suit up this weekend, though if he does he'd profile as a hit-or-miss fantasy option while working in tandem with fellow tight end Hunter Henry. In 14 games to date, Smith has caught 27 of his 38 targets for 245 yards and has yet to record a TD this season.