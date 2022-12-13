Smith logged 28 of a possible 59 snaps on offense in Monday's 27-13 win over the Cardinals, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Smith, who didn't catch a pass in the contest (on two targets), was out-snapped Monday by fellow tight end Hunter Henry (39-28), who caught all three of his targets for 70 yards. In a continuing time-share, Smith remains a hit-or-miss fantasy option as this Sunday's game against the Raiders approaches.