Smith caught three of his four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.
Mike Reiss of ESPN.com relays that Smith was on the field for 50 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in the contest -- as was fellow TE Hunter Henry -- but with a total of 13 catches on 20 targets for 133 yards in seven games to date, Smith is a low-percentage fantasy lineup option as long as he continues to work in a time share.
