Smith logged 17 of a possible 54 snaps on offense in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills en route to catching both of his targets for six yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Smith, who was out-snapped by fellow tight end Hunter Henry (47 to 17) Thursday, is averaging two catches for 18.2 yards through 11 games thus far. Given that he hasn't scored a TD in that span while working in a time-share with Henry, Smith heads into the Patriots' stretch run with modest fantasy upside.