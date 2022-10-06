site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: patriots-jonnu-smith-returns-to-limited-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Patriots' Jonnu Smith: Returns to limited practice
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 6, 2022
at
5:06 pm ET
•
1 min read
Smith (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday.
After missing Wednesday's practice, Smith upgraded to limited participation Thursday, signalling that he has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Lions. If he does, Smith would continue to work in a tight end time share with Hunter Henry in Week 5.
More News
4H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read