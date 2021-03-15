Smith has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, $31.25 million of Smith's deal is fully guaranteed. This aggressive move by the Patriots provides a major upgrade for the team at the tight end position. Smith, who caught 41 of his 65 targets for 448 yards and eight TDs in 15 games with the Titans last season, immediately ascends to the top of a depth chart that currently also includes Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Matt LaCosse. Of that group, Smith profiles as the clear-cut top pass catcher and should provide QB Cam Newton with a much-needed red-zone weapon in 2021.