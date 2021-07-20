Smith (hamstring) is expected to be available when the Patriots open training camp next week, Nick O'Malley of Masslive.com reports.

Smith missed most of minicamp due to his injury, but the Patriots' high profile free-agent addition is now poised to get back into the mix for training camp. His addition, along with the team's signing of Hunter Henry, effectively re-makes New England's tight end corps, with the versatile Smith destined to be a key target for whoever ends up being the franchise's starting QB in 2021.