Smith (ankle) was present for Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday's session, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Thursday's injury report will clarify the tight end's participation level, but his return to the field suggests that he has a chance to suit up this weekend against the Lions. Four games into the 2022 season, Jones has caught seven of his 11 targets for 58 yards while working in a time share with Hunter Henry .