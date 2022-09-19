Smith was on the field for 39 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After hauling in three of his four targets for 33 yards in Week 1, Smith was held without a catch (on three targets) Sunday. Fellow tight end Hunter Henry (34 snaps, one target) also went without a catch in the contest. Though both players will no doubt have weeks where they are more involved in the offense, a continuing time-share with Henry makes Smith a hit-or-miss fantasy option ahead of the team's Week 3 contest against the Ravens.