Smith caught two of his three targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders.
Smith was out-snapped in the contest by Hunter Henry (52-38), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, with both players catching two passes versus Las Vegas. As the stretch run approaches, Smith's fantasy upside remains capped, given the Patriots' tight end time share.
