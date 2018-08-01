Patriots' Jordan Matthews: Hamstring woes a concern
The hamstring issue that Matthews has dealt with of late has reportedly been "deemed to be significant," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though no timetable for Matthews' return has been outlined, the wording of the report suggests that this situation could be more "week-to-week" than "day-to-day." The Patriots have already kicked the tires on Eric Decker, and it wouldn't surprise us if he (or another free agent) was added to the mix, with Julian Edelman (suspension) slated to miss the first four games of the regular season.
