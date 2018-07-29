Patriots' Jordan Matthews: Leaves practice early
Matthews left Sunday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews appeared to tighten up during Sunday's practice session and exited the field for the remainder of the day. It isn't expected that his injury is serious, and his absence is likely more precautionary than anything. Look for Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson to get some extra reps as long as Matthews is sidelined.
