Patriots' Jordan Matthews: Nursing right hamstring injury
Matthews, who exited Sunday's practice early, is dealing with a right hamstring injury, The Boston Globe reports.
Matthews pulled up after running a deep route downfield and subsequently made an early departure for the locker room. The severity of his injury still isn't clear, but a hamstring injury is particularly worrisome in the sense that they tend to linger. With Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) also injured, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson could see extended reps with the first-team offense this week.
