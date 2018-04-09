Matthews (knee) only received $170,000 guaranteed in his one-year, $1 million contract with the Patriots, though he can earn another $700,000 in incentives, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

After topping 800 yards each of his three seasons in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old wideout managed just 25 catches for 282 yards in 10 games for the Bills last year, limited by injuries to his knee, sternum, ankle and thumb. He had surgery on his right ankle and left knee in December, fixing one new injury (the ankle) and another (the knee) that had been a lingering problem since at least summer 2016. Matthews found his market to be soft while he was rehabbing from the procedures, ultimately signing with New England on a contract that suggests he could lose his roster spot if he doesn't look good during training camp. However, he should have every opportunity to compete for a regular role in three-wide formations alongside Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman (knee). Matthews doesn't have the most reliable hands and has accumulated nearly all of his production while working from the slot, but he nonetheless could prove to be a strong fit if the Patriots are comfortable primarily using Edelman outside. Unlike his new teammate, Edelman has a strong track record as both a slot man and outside receiver. The Patriots presumably would use Edelman in the slot on a regular basis if Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt or Cordarrelle Patterson were to beat out Mathews for the No. 3 role.