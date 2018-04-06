Matthews (knee) is signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Matthews visited New England earlier in the week. After the Patriots traded Brandin Cooks to the Rams on Tuesday, the subsequent move was to fill the gap with Matthews, who is coming off of a career-worst year with the Bills. The fifth-year receiver should have a much more fruitful season in New England if he can stay on the field, as he missed a total of 10 games in 2017 with a combination of thumb, knee and ankle injuries.