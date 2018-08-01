Matthews (hamstring) isn't at Wednesday's practice, Nora Princiotti of The Boston Globe reports.

Matthews will miss practice for a third straight day after hurting his right hamstring during Sunday's session. Even if it turns out to be a minor injury, missed practice time could be problematic for a player in a fierce battle for snaps and targets. With Julian Edelman suspended for the first four weeks of the season, Chris Hogan is the only New England wideout assured of regular playing time. Matthews is competing with Phillip Dorsett, Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt (knee), Cordarrelle Patterson and Braxton Berrios.

