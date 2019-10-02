Patriots' Jordan Richards: Back with New England
Richards plans to sign with the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Richards spent his first three NFL seasons in New England before winding up in Atlanta for the 2018 season. After one year with the Falcons, the veteran safety signed with the Raiders but got released shortly after. Now expected to rejoin the Patriots, where it all began, Richards should provide New England's defensive backfield with added depth but likely won't see much playing time unless injury strikes the Pats' secondary.
