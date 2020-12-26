Thomas was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
This provides an explanation for why Thomas was ruled out for Monday's game against the Bills. If he clears the necessary protocols, Thomas could return to the field for the season finale against the Jets.
More News
-
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Sitting out Week 16•
-
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Healthy scratch Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Limited use in debut with Patriots•
-
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Unavailable Week 10•
-
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
Jordan Thomas: Claimed by New England•