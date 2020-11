Thomas was on the field for seven snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans.

Thomas didn't catch his only target in his debut with the Patriots, but going forward the 6-foot-5, 277-pounder has the size and skill emerge as a factor in the team's passing attack. Fantasy relevance for the 2018 sixth-rounder is another story, however, as tight ends haven't been a big part of New England's attack this season.