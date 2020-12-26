site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jordan Thomas: Sitting out Week 16
RotoWire Staff
Thomas (not injury related) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bills, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
It's unclear exactly why Thomas won't play in the Week 16 divisional bout. The third-year tight end is often a healthy scratch, so it's possible that he's simply not in the game plan this week.
