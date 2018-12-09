Gordon hauled in five of eight targets for 96 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Miami.

Gordon has been a steady WR2 option over the past month and a half, with at least four receptions and 70 receiving yards in four of his past five outings (a touchdown catch in two of those five games as well). He was slowly integrated into the offense after being acquired by New England on Sept. 18, but the ultra-talented Gordon has carved out a sizable workload for himself within the high-powered Patriots passing attack. The 27-year-old garnered just six combined targets between his first two games with the team, but has averaged 7.5 targets per contest since Week 6, second to only Julian Edelman's nine targets per game among Patriots wideouts during that span. Week 15 brings a matchup against a Pittsburgh defense that ranked top 10 against the pass entering Sunday (228.5 yards allowed per game), but that allowed 14 receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2018 (12th most).