Patriots' Josh Gordon: Active in Week 6

Gordon (knee) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

Julian Edelman (chest), who was also listed as questionable for the contest, is active as well, and the duo should be busy with No. 3 wideout Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) unavailable and set to be replaced by Jakobi Meyers on Thursday. Gordon -- whose only TD came Week 1 -- has averaged seven targets and 56 receiving yards five games into the 2019 season, but it's not hard to imagine him logging increased production in the coming weeks, given his stable role as a starter in a New England offense and the playmaking upside that he possesses.

