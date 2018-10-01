The Patriots' estimated practice report Monday lists Gordon (hamstring) as a limited participant, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With no reported setbacks in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins, we suspect that Gordon will be fine for Thursday night's game against the Colts. While he may end up with a "questionable" injury designation for the contest, Gordon's potential workload and the impact that the return of Julian Edelman might make in the Patriots' passing game probably loom as more legitimate concerns for those thinking of using Gordon in Week 5 fantasy lineups. In his debut with the Patriots, Gordon logged 18 (of a possible 81) snaps on offense, en route to hauling in both of his targets for 32 yards. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and with top-flight play-making skills Gordon brings some upside to the table in the coming weeks, but the return of Edelman, along with the continued presence of fellow wideouts Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, running back James White and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), ensures that Gordon isn't always going to be peppered with a high volume of targets.