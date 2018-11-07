Patriots' Josh Gordon: Avoid injury report
Gordon doesn't appear on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
This is notable with Gordon having been playing through a hamstring issue since joining the Patriots in mid-September. His absence from Wednesday's report also confirms that the dislocated finger Gordon dealt with heading into Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers isn't a concern as a Week 10 matchup with the Titans looms. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with the Patriots that yields plenty of snaps and led to 10 targets in Week 9, he carries weekly fantasy appeal.
