Gordon doesn't appear on the Patriots' Week 10 injury report, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

This is notable with Gordon having been playing through a hamstring issue since joining the Patriots in mid-September. His absence from Wednesday's report also confirms that the dislocated finger Gordon dealt with heading into Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers isn't a concern as a Week 10 matchup with the Titans looms. Now that Gordon has carved out a starting role with the Patriots that yields plenty of snaps and led to 10 targets in Week 9, he carries weekly fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories