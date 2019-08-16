Patriots' Josh Gordon: Back from suspension
The NFL has reinstated Gordon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Indefinitely suspended since late last season, Gordon appears to have got all his ducks in a row and will be available to practice Sunday. However, he won't be able to play in preseason Week 3, per Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. The Patriots thus have one of their top weapons in the passing attack back in action. In 11 games with the team last season before the ban, Gordon racked up 40 catches (on 69 targets) for 720 yards and three touchdowns.
