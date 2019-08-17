Patriots' Josh Gordon: Belichick releases mystifying statement
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released this statement via the team's official site Saturday regarding Gordon's status with the Patriots, "For the past eight months, Josh's situation has been entirely a league matter. When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team."
Although he won't be available for preseason Week 3, Gordon is eligible to practice as early as Sunday after being reinstated by the NFL from an indefinite suspension Friday. Belichick's recent statement somewhat contradicts the notion that Gordon would be immediately ingrained back in the first-team offense, however, as additional evaluation behind closed doors may be necessary in order to proceed with Gordon as a positive force for the team.
