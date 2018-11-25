Gordon caught all five of his targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

Gordon finished second behind Julian Edelman in receiving yards while leading the team with five catches. His five targets tied Edelman and James White for second on the team behind tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had the ball thrown his way seven times in his return from back and ankle injuries. Unfortunately for Gordon's owners, both of those other guys found the end zone while Gordon didn't. Heading into a Week 13 clash with the Vikings, Gordon has mustered only three touchdowns this season in his time with the Browns and Patriots.