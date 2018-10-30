Gordon caught four of six targets for 42 yards in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Gordon was reportedly expected to be sidelined for New England's first few series due to recent tardiness, but that didn't turn out to be the case. In fact, Gordon was on the field on the team's first offensive drive, which included a deep shot thrown his way. The wideout was unable to haul in that target and his tough matchup against Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White didn't yield much yardage on the whole, but it's at least good for fantasy owners that he avoided the anticipated punishment. At the same time, all parties involved will hope Gordon steers clear of jeopardizing his availability in any way going forward.