Patriots' Josh Gordon: Catches milestone TD pass from Brady in win
Gordon (hamstring) brought in two of four targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday.
Gordon was quiet for the majority of the contest, but he was able to bring in a 34-yard touchdown pass with 9:19 remaining that served as Tom Brady's 500th in the regular season. The receiver took advantage of exceptional protection on the play to work his way downfield and then make the leaping catch between a pair of Colts defenders for his first score in a Patriots uniform. While he's clearly still acclimating to New England's offensive system, Gordon naturally possesses plenty of upside in a Brady-led attack. He'll look to expand his role in a Week 6 showdown against the Chiefs.
