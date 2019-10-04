Patriots' Josh Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday

Gordon (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing fully Friday.

Gordon was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, bout his full participation Friday paves the way for the wideout to suit up Sunday and continue to see plenty of snaps in the New England offense, after logging an 89 percent share on that front in Week 4's win over the Bills. Gordon hasn't scored a TD since Week 1, but he's seeing his share of targets -- 18 over his last two games -- and production is bound to follow, as he's entrenched as a starter for the Patriots, alongside Julian Edelman (chest/ribs).