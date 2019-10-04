Patriots' Josh Gordon: Cleared to play Sunday
Gordon (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing fully Friday.
Gordon was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, bout his full participation Friday paves the way for the wideout to suit up Sunday and continue to see plenty of snaps in the New England offense, after logging an 89 percent share on that front in Week 4's win over the Bills. Gordon hasn't scored a TD since Week 1, but he's seeing his share of targets -- 18 over his last two games -- and production is bound to follow, as he's entrenched as a starter for the Patriots, alongside Julian Edelman (chest/ribs).
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Still limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Limited by knee issue•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Held in check by Buffalo•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Leading receiver in Week 3 win•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: May benefit from Brown release•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Muted role in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...