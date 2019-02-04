NFL.com's Ian Rapoport suggests Gordon (suspension) could be reinstated before training camp if everything goes well for him during the offseason.

The NFL has a long track record of harsh punishment for repeat offenders of its substance abuse policy, but the league may be opening up to a more sympathetic approach when dealing with non-criminal, non-violent infractions. Gordon falls into that category after a midseason relapse and subsequent diluted drug test led to an indefinite suspension starting Week 16. He's currently in Florida at an inpatient treatment facility, with hopes of eventually progressing to an outpatient plan while he resumes training. Gordon seems to have support from the Patriots, considering team owner Robert Kraft and team president Jonathan Kraft recently went out of the way to say that the wideout made a good impression with his work ethic and was popular in the locker room. Gordon rightfully will spend a good chunk of time focusing on his health before any plan is formulated for a return to football.